William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 25 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 20 of 25 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (24.0%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 25 games so far this year.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks 14th, 1.290 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
