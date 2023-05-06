The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Oilers-Golden Knights matchup on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM 11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 42 goals over that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 38 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players