After earning a victory in the RBC Heritage in his most recent tournament, Matthew Fitzpatrick is set to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over his last 16 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five events, Fitzpatrick has one win and two top-10 finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Fitzpatrick finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 13 -7 277 2 16 5 9 $11.2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Fitzpatrick finished second when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this tournament.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Fitzpatrick has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,323 yards, 215 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick was in the 72nd percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 2.97 strokes on the 33 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.55 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 82) at the RBC Heritage, which was strong enough to land him in the 99th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

Fitzpatrick was better than 98% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Fitzpatrick carded a birdie or better on three of 33 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 33 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Fitzpatrick had two bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Fitzpatrick recorded more birdies or better (26) than the field average of 6.2 on the 82 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent competition, Fitzpatrick's showing on the 82 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Fitzpatrick finished the RBC Heritage recording a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Fitzpatrick finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards
Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +2500

