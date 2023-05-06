Keegan Bradley is set to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a wager on Bradley at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Bradley has shot below par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Bradley has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Bradley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 24 -5 279 1 16 4 6 $6M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Bradley has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 10th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Bradley finished second on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Courses that Bradley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,333 yards, 205 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley finished in the 23rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 64th percentile among all competitors.

Bradley shot better than 70% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.63.

Bradley carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Bradley carded two bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

Bradley had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent outing, Bradley's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Bradley finished the RBC Heritage bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Bradley finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Bradley Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.