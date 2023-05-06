On Saturday, Jesse Winker (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .258 with three doubles and eight walks.

Winker has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), with multiple hits four times (19.0%).

In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.

In seven games this year (33.3%), Winker has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (19.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings