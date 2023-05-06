The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (batting .206 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich has an OPS of .691, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .370 this season.
  • Yelich has gotten a hit in 17 of 31 games this year (54.8%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yelich has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in three of them (9.7%).
  • He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb (1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks 14th, 1.290 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
