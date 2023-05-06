On Saturday, May 6, Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (14-17) host Rowdy Tellez's Milwaukee Brewers (18-14) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +145. The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (1-1, 2.43 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (0-2, 4.79 ERA)

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won three of those games.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

In the last 10 games, the Giants were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those games.

The Brewers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The Brewers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

