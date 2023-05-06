The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras take the field against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 36 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Brewers' .242 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Milwaukee has scored 141 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 22nd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has a 7.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.247 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Colin Rea (0-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Rea has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies L 7-1 Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies L 9-6 Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants L 6-4 Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Freddy Peralta Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Freddy Peralta Noah Syndergaard 5/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Tony Gonsolin 5/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals - Home Corbin Burnes Ryan Yarbrough

