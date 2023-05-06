Brewers vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Thairo Estrada and Rowdy Tellez are the hottest hitters on the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers, who meet on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 7:15 PM ET.
The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Brewers have +145 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.
Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-175
|+145
|8.5
|-110
|-110
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
- The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 32 games with a total this season.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-6
|9-8
|8-6
|10-8
|13-9
|5-5
