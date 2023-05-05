On Friday, Victor Caratini (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has a home run and six walks while hitting .333.

Caratini has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

