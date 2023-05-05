On Friday, Victor Caratini (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini has a home run and six walks while hitting .333.
  • Caratini has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • The Giants will send Manaea (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.85, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.