Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Victor Caratini (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has a home run and six walks while hitting .333.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Giants will send Manaea (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.85, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
