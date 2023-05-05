Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the hill, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (25) this season while batting .258 with 13 extra-base hits.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 77th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Tellez will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.

In 20 of 28 games this season (71.4%) Tellez has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (28.6%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

