The Milwaukee Brewers, including Michael Brosseau (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau is hitting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • This season, Brosseau has posted at least one hit in nine of 19 games (47.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Brosseau has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 19 games so far this season.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manaea (0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed a 7.85 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
