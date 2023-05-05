Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Michael Brosseau (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is hitting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- This season, Brosseau has posted at least one hit in nine of 19 games (47.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Brosseau has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 19 games so far this season.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manaea (0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 7.85 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
