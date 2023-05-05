The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The 76ers have a +354 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game, 14th in the league, and are giving up 110.9 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 18.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than this contest's over/under.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 25.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9 Derrick White 11.5 -125 12.4 Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.