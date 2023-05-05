On Friday, May 5 at 10:15 PM ET, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-13) visit Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (13-17) in the series opener at Oracle Park.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +100 moneyline odds. An 8-run total is listed for this contest.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (3-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Sean Manaea - SF (0-1, 7.85 ERA)

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 11, or 55%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 3-7 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those games.

This season, the Giants have been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

