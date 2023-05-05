How to Watch the Brewers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants meet on Friday at 10:15 PM ET. Christian Yelich and LaMonte Wade Jr have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 36 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .394 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 17th in the majors with a .242 batting average.
- Milwaukee has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (137 total runs).
- The Brewers' .319 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.
- The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 20 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.244).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes (3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Burnes has collected two quality starts this year.
- Burnes is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Reid Detmers
|4/30/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Colin Rea
|José Suarez
|5/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Ryan Feltner
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-1
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Kyle Freeland
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-6
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Connor Seabold
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.