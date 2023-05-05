Brewers vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Brewers versus San Francisco Giants game on Friday at 10:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Christian Yelich and Thairo Estrada.
The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Giants have +105 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).
Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-125
|+105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have put together an 11-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55% of those games).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games).
- The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.
- Milwaukee has played in 31 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-17-1).
- The Brewers have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-6
|9-7
|8-6
|10-7
|13-9
|5-4
