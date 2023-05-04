Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .222 with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Adames has recorded a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including six multi-hit games (20.0%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

