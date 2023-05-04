William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 79.2% of his games this year (19 of 24), with more than one hit four times (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Seabold starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- The 27-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- In seven games this season, he has a 5.27 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .310 against him.
