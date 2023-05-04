The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 79.2% of his games this year (19 of 24), with more than one hit four times (16.7%).

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

