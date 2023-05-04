Tyrone Taylor -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 72 of 120 games last season (60.0%) Taylor had at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (10.8%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a home run in 13.3% of his games last season (120 in all), going deep in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor drove in a run in 34 games last season out of 120 (28.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.2% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
  • He scored a run in 43 of 120 games last year (35.8%), including five multi-run games (4.2%).

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 59
.240 AVG .227
.299 OBP .275
.497 SLG .392
23 XBH 18
11 HR 6
27 RBI 24
55/12 K/BB 47/10
1 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 61
35 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%)
7 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (9.8%)
24 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.2%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Seabold takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • He has a 5.27 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .310 against him over his seven appearances this season.
