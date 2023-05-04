Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 72 of 120 games last season (60.0%) Taylor had at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (10.8%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a home run in 13.3% of his games last season (120 in all), going deep in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor drove in a run in 34 games last season out of 120 (28.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.2% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
- He scored a run in 43 of 120 games last year (35.8%), including five multi-run games (4.2%).
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.240
|AVG
|.227
|.299
|OBP
|.275
|.497
|SLG
|.392
|23
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|24
|55/12
|K/BB
|47/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|35 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|7 (11.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (9.8%)
|24 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (31.1%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.2%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Seabold takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- He has a 5.27 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .310 against him over his seven appearances this season.
