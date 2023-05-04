Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Thursday, Rowdy Tellez (.647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 24 hits, batting .258 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Tellez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last outings.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 27 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 27), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has had an RBI in 13 games this season (48.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (40.7%), including three games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.07 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Seabold starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- He has a 5.27 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .310 against him over his seven appearances this season.
