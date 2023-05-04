Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 19th in baseball with 33 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee is 19th in baseball, slugging .385.

The Brewers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (131 total).

The Brewers are 18th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.228).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

Miley has three quality starts this year.

Miley is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels W 7-5 Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies L 7-1 Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies - Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants - Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Freddy Peralta - 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Tony Gonsolin

