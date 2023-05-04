Thursday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) and the Colorado Rockies (11-20) clashing at Coors Field (on May 4) at 3:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Brewers.

The Brewers will give the nod to Wade Miley (3-1) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold.

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season Milwaukee has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 59.2% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 131 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).

Brewers Schedule