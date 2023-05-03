Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .231 with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.21 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 55th, 1.170 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 81st.
