The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .231 with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings