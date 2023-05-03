The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 24 hits.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 105th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Contreras has had a hit in 19 of 23 games this year (82.6%), including multiple hits four times (17.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (26.1%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 23 games so far this season.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

