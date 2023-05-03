On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Taylor reached base via a hit in 72 of 120 games last season (60.0%), including multiple hits in 10.8% of those games (13 of them).
  • He hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games last year (16 of 120), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor drove in a run in 28.3% of his 120 games last season, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • In 35.8% of his 120 games last season, he scored a run (43 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 59
.240 AVG .227
.299 OBP .275
.497 SLG .392
23 XBH 18
11 HR 6
27 RBI 24
55/12 K/BB 47/10
1 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 61
35 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%)
7 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (9.8%)
24 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.2%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
  • The Rockies will send Freeland (2-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.170), and 78th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.