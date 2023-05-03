Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- Taylor reached base via a hit in 72 of 120 games last season (60.0%), including multiple hits in 10.8% of those games (13 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games last year (16 of 120), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor drove in a run in 28.3% of his 120 games last season, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- In 35.8% of his 120 games last season, he scored a run (43 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.2%).
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.240
|AVG
|.227
|.299
|OBP
|.275
|.497
|SLG
|.392
|23
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|24
|55/12
|K/BB
|47/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|35 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|7 (11.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (9.8%)
|24 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (31.1%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.2%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (2-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.170), and 78th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
