The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (23) this season while batting .258 with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 81st in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Tellez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Tellez has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in 26.9% of his games this season, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings