The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (23) this season while batting .258 with 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 81st in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Tellez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
  • Tellez has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 26.9% of his games this season, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Tellez has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.170), and 81st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.