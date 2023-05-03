Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Louis Linwood Voit III -- hitting .257 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate
- Voit is hitting .216 with two doubles and two walks.
- In 46.7% of his 15 games this season, Voit has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In three games this season, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.21 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 55th, 1.170 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 81st.
