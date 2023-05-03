Louis Linwood Voit III -- hitting .257 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Louis Linwood Voit III? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit is hitting .216 with two doubles and two walks.
  • In 46.7% of his 15 games this season, Voit has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In three games this season, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.21 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 55th, 1.170 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 81st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.