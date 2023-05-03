Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is batting .224 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), with at least two hits seven times (25.0%).
- In 10.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (32.1%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (57.1%), including seven multi-run games (25.0%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).
- The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.170), and 81st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
