The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will square off in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-8) 217 -350 +290 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 217.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-8) 217 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-9.5) 216.5 -475 +380 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
  • These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 16.1 more than this game's point total.
  • These two teams allow a combined 222.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 29.5 -120 30.1
Jaylen Brown 24.5 -120 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 +100 14.9
Derrick White 12.5 -115 12.4
Marcus Smart 11.5 -115 11.5

