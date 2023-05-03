The Philadelphia 76ers are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 8)

76ers (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (217)



The Celtics have been less successful against the spread than the 76ers this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 48-34-0 mark of the Sixers.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is an 8-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 8 or more (50%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Philadelphia's games have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Boston is playing well at both ends of the court, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

So far this season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, delivering 26.7 per game.

The Celtics rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

So far this season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's buckets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).

76ers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Philadelphia is 14th in the NBA offensively (115.2 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (110.9 points allowed).

This season the 76ers are ranked 16th in the league in assists at 25.2 per game.

The 76ers are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

In 2022-23, Philadelphia has attempted 61.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.1% of Philadelphia's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.9% have been 3-pointers.

