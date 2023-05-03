Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Rockies on May 3, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Rowdy Tellez, Charlie Blackmon and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Eric Lauer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Lauer Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Eric Lauer (3-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- In five starts, Lauer has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
Lauer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 25
|3.0
|8
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Mariners
|Apr. 19
|7.2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Padres
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 8
|4.0
|7
|6
|6
|4
|3
|at Cubs
|Apr. 2
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eric Lauer's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has 23 hits with four doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.
- He's slashing .258/.346/.573 so far this year.
- Tellez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has recorded 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .231/.339/.413 slash line so far this year.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Rowdy Tellez, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 27 hits with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in eight runs.
- He has a .276/.385/.408 slash line so far this year.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has six doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI (29 total hits).
- He has a .330/.385/.500 slash line so far this season.
- Diaz enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.