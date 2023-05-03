Eric Lauer gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 33 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .390 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 19th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in runs scored with 130 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Brewers strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.208).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Lauer (3-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, April 25, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Lauer is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lauer has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year heading into this matchup.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels W 7-5 Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies - Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies - Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants - Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Freddy Peralta - 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Tony Gonsolin

