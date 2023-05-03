The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras will take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-120). The total is 12 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet RM
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Coors Field
Brewers -120 +100 12 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 4-6.
  • The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have compiled an 11-7 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.1% of those games).
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 10-7 (58.8%).
  • The Brewers have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • Milwaukee has played in 29 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-16-1).
  • The Brewers have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Brewers Splits

9-6 9-5 8-5 10-6 13-8 5-3

