Wednesday's game at Coors Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (10-20) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will call on Eric Lauer (3-2) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (2-3).

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Brewers have won 11 out of the 18 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 130 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).

Brewers Schedule