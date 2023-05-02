On Tuesday, Willy Adames (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .240.
  • Adames has had a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
  • He has homered in five games this season (17.9%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Adames has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.33).
  • The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
