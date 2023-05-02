After hitting .265 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .295 with 11 walks and eight runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 107th in slugging.

In 18 of 22 games this year (81.8%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Contreras has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings