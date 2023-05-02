After hitting .265 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .295 with 11 walks and eight runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 107th in slugging.
  • In 18 of 22 games this year (81.8%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.33 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
