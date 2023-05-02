In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers meet.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

TV: TNT

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

This season, the Warriors have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.

Golden State is 35-14 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at eighth.

The Warriors score 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Golden State has a 35-15 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Los Angeles has compiled a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 32-8 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors are putting up 119.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (118.2).

Defensively Golden State has been better at home this season, giving up 111.7 points per game, compared to 122.5 on the road.

The Warriors are draining 17.1 three-pointers per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than they're averaging in away games (16.2 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers put up 117 points per game at home, 0.3 fewer points than on the road (117.3). Defensively they allow 113.8 per game, 5.6 fewer points than on the road (119.4).

Los Angeles is conceding fewer points at home (113.8 per game) than away (119.4).

The Lakers pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (24.9).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Patrick Baldwin Jr. Questionable Toe Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Lakers Injuries