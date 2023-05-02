On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is hitting .223 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Yelich has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this season (33.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings