After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.

Anderson has had a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Anderson has an RBI in 10 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

