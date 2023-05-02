Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Rockies on May 2, 2023
Rowdy Tellez and Charlie Blackmon are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies meet at Coors Field on Tuesday (at 8:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Peralta Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (3-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in five chances this season.
- Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 21
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Padres
|Apr. 15
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|5
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 9
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 3
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Freddy Peralta's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has 21 hits with two doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.
- He's slashed .247/.340/.553 so far this year.
- Tellez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .240/.350/.430 slash line so far this season.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 25
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Rowdy Tellez, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has put up 27 hits with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in eight runs.
- He's slashed .276/.385/.408 on the season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
C.J. Cron Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Cron Stats
- C.J. Cron has put up 24 hits with five doubles, six home runs and four walks. He has driven in 16 runs.
- He's slashed .242/.272/.475 so far this year.
- Cron heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.
Cron Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.