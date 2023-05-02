Rowdy Tellez and Charlie Blackmon are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies meet at Coors Field on Tuesday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (3-2) for his sixth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Apr. 26 6.0 4 2 0 8 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 21 5.2 5 4 4 4 2 at Padres Apr. 15 5.0 9 5 5 5 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 9 6.0 4 1 1 7 3 vs. Mets Apr. 3 6.0 2 0 0 7 3

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has 21 hits with two doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He's slashed .247/.340/.553 so far this year.

Tellez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Apr. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Apr. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .240/.350/.430 slash line so far this season.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has put up 27 hits with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in eight runs.

He's slashed .276/.385/.408 on the season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6

C.J. Cron Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Cron Stats

C.J. Cron has put up 24 hits with five doubles, six home runs and four walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He's slashed .242/.272/.475 so far this year.

Cron heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Cron Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

