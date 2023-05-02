Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against Freddy Peralta, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Brewers (-165). The total is 11 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet RM
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Coors Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Brewers -165 +140 11 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have compiled an 11-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.7% of those games).
  • Milwaukee has gone 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.
  • The Brewers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • Milwaukee has played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-15-1).
  • The Brewers have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-6 9-4 8-5 10-5 13-7 5-3

