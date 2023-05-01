The Boston Celtics (57-25) have zero players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden on Monday, May 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Celtics enter this matchup on the heels of a 128-120 win against the Hawks on Thursday. In the victory, Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 32 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the 76ers claimed a 96-88 win over the Nets. In the 76ers' win, Tobias Harris led the team with 25 points (adding 12 rebounds and one assist).

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers allow (110.9).

Boston has a 48-12 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been putting up 116.6 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 11.6 per game while shooting 34.5%.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The 76ers have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, generating 111 points per contest, 4.2 fewer points their than season average of 115.2.

Philadelphia connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 11.6 its opponents make, shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

The 76ers average 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in league), and give up 110.3 points per 100 possessions (eighth in NBA).

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 214.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.