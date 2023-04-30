William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
- In 85.7% of his games this season (18 of 21), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (23.8%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|10 (90.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, one per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .382 batting average against him.
