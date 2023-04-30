After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has 20 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .247 with 10 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 14th in slugging.
  • In 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 29.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 24), and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (45.8%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, one per game).
  • Suarez gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .382 against him.
