The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is hitting .286 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Miller will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.
  • Miller has had a base hit in 11 of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
  • Miller has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
  • The Angels will send Suarez (0-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .382 against him.
