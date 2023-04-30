The Milwaukee Brewers, including Louis Linwood Voit III (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit has two doubles and a walk while batting .224.

Voit has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.

In three games this season, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

