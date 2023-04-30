The Milwaukee Brewers, including Louis Linwood Voit III (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit has two doubles and a walk while batting .224.
  • Voit has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.
  • In three games this season, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
  • Suarez (0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .382 batting average against him.
