The Sacramento Kings will face the Golden State Warriors in a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

ABC Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Sacramento shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 42-15 overall.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The Kings record just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

Sacramento has a 40-9 record when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Golden State is 29-9 when it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow.

Golden State is 34-12 when it scores more than 118.1 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are posting 123.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.4 more points than they're averaging on the road (118).

Sacramento is giving up 120.1 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 116.

In home games, the Kings are draining 0.2 more threes per game (13.9) than on the road (13.7). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (35.7%).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Warriors are putting up more points at home (119.7 per game) than on the road (118.2). And they are conceding less at home (111.7) than on the road (122.5).

In 2022-23 Golden State is allowing 10.8 fewer points per game at home (111.7) than on the road (122.5).

This season the Warriors are collecting more assists at home (30.5 per game) than away (29.2).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Matthew Dellavedova Out Finger

Warriors Injuries