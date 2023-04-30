After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich is hitting .223 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (11.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this season (33.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 55.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (25.9%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Suarez makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 10.26 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .382 to opposing hitters.
