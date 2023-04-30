The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe among those expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 33 total home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 16th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .245 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 11th in runs scored with 128 (4.7 per game).

The Brewers rank 14th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the No. 21 mark in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.211).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rea is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Colin Rea Matthew Boyd 4/25/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels W 7-5 Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels - Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies - Away Eric Lauer Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies - Away Freddy Peralta Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies - Away Wade Miley Noah Davis 5/5/2023 Giants - Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away - -

