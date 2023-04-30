Sunday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (18-9) versus the Los Angeles Angels (14-14) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:10 PM on April 30.

The Brewers will give the ball to Colin Rea (0-1, 5.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jose Suarez (0-1, 10.26 ERA).

Brewers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee is 9-5 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 128 (4.7 per game).

The Brewers have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule